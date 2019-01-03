Nelson signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Nelson played one game with the Falcons in 2018, logging 18 snaps on special teams without a defensive statistic, before parting ways with the team. The 26-year-old spent the first four seasons of his career with the Broncos, and will now attempt to carve out a depth role in Tampa Bay.

