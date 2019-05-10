Buccaneers' Cortrelle Simpson: Signs with Tampa Bay
Simpson signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Friday.
Simpson will join the Buccaneers for offseason workouts and likely training camp after being Richmond's top receiver in 2018. He led the team with 36 catches for 651 yards and five touchdowns in nine games.
