Riley's signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Riley's accumulated 131 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career NFL appearances. He'll provide safety depth for Tampa Bay if he's able to make the roster.
Riley's signing a contract with the Buccaneers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Riley's accumulated 131 tackles and five interceptions over 49 career NFL appearances. He'll provide safety depth for Tampa Bay if he's able to make the roster.
Take a run at a free $5,000 in guaranteed cash by playing CBS Sports Props.