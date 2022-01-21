Grayson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grayson's return to a limited practice Friday gives him a shot to play, but it's far from a sure thing, which means Scotty Miller, Jaelon Darden and even John Brown could see snaps behind Mike Evans and Tyler Johnson at wide receiver. Fellow Bucs wideout Breshad Perriman (abdomen/hip), who had been filling in for Grayson, is ruled out for Sunday's game.
