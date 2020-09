Grayson was promoted from the practice squad to the Buccaneers' 55 man roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

It's no guarantee that Grayson will be one of the 48 players active for the team's Week 1 contest against the Saints. That decision will likely be determined by Mike Evans' (hamstring) ability to play, as he's currently expected to be a game-time decision. Even if Grayson does suit up, he figures to serve solely in a depth role.