Grayson, who finished the Buccaneers' postseason run in January nursing a hamstring injury, is healthy and could make a push for playing time in the latter portion of the wideout depth chart, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

The well-traveled speedster made a splash in Weeks 16 and 17 last regular season with 81 receiving yards in each game, including a key 50-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter of a narrow win over the Jets in the latter contest. Grayson has impressed offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich with his progress and gradually successful transition from college track star to wide receiver. "I think he's truly confident now," said Leftwich. "I think he truly believes that he can get it done, and it's fun for me to see the confidence that he shows up in practice with every day. It's like a whole different guy from three years ago."