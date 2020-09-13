site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Inactive against Saints
RotoWire Staff
Grayson (coach's decision) is inactive for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Saints, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Grayson was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday, presumably as insurance for Mike Evans (hamstring). However, with Evans able to suit up Sunday, Grayson is inactive.
