Grayson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 7 tilt against the Raiders, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The reserve receiver/returner saw some action from scrimmage in Week 6 and has also logged time as a returner this season, but he'll be in street clothes with the Bucs receiver corps at full health Sunday.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Sees action from scrimmage•
-
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Signs with active roster•
-
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Logs one target in win•
-
Cyril Grayson: Sent to practice roster•
-
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Inactive against Saints•
-
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Elevated from practice squad•