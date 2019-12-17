Play

Grayson was signed off the Cowboys' practice squad by the Buccaneers on Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans both dealing with hamstring issues, Grayson has been added to the Bucs' roster to help provide depth at wide receiver. This will be the LSU product's first stint in on an NFL roster after going undrafted in 2018.

More News

