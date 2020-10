Grayson failed to bring in either of his two targets and returned one kickoff for 20 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-10 win over the Packers on Sunday.

Grayson logged 12 snaps on offense overall but came up empty, with his only production limited to his one kickoff return. The second-year LSU product is likely to either head back to the practice squad or continue to play a minimal role when active, unless multiple injuries simultaneously strike the receiver corps.