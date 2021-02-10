site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: buccaneers-cyril-grayson-signs-reservefuture-contract | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Buccaneers' Cyril Grayson: Signs reserve/future contract
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Grayson signed a reserve/future contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Grayson will remain with the Super Bowl champs after spending the majority of the season on their practice squad. The 27-year-old was active for three games in 2020 but failed to record a reception.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 15 min read
Heath Cummings
• 6 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 16 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read