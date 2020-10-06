The Buccaneers signed Grayson to the active roster Tuesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Grayson was on the team's practice squad and has only suited up once in Week 2 against the Panthers. The Buccaneers' wide receiver corps has been torched with injuries, as Mike Evans (ankle), Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Scotty Miller (hip) are all battling injuries heading into Thursday's game versus the Bears. Depending on how their respective recoveries progress, Grayson could enjoy a decent workload Thursday along with Tyler Johnson and Jaydon Mickens.