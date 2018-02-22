Crossan (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Crossan suffered an injury during training camp last season while attempting to crack the Colts' 53-man roster. He eventually reached an injury settlement with the club and was on the market until his signing Thursday. The second-year tailback will likely compete to earn a special teams spot with the Bucs during 2018.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories