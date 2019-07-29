Buccaneers' DaMarkus Lodge: Not practicing Monday
Lodge is not participating at Monday's practice, PewterReport.com reports.
Lodge joined the Buccaneers in April after going undrafted out of Ole Miss. According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, the 22-year-old was first sidelined Saturday, but it remains unclear why he's not participating.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football tiers: Jacobs is an RB2
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...
-
Fantasy football: Top late-round targets
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your fantasy football draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have...
-
Fantasy football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings catches you up on the last week of news in the NFL and how you should handle...
-
RB Preview: State of the position
Running backs are back on top of the Fantasy world. Our Fantasy team tackles some of the biggest...