Buccaneers' DaMarkus Lodge: Sidelined again
Lodge (undisclosed) did not practice Wednesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Lodged missed the majority of training camp due to a hamstring injury but managed to suit up for Monday's practice. Now sidelined again, it remains to be seen whether the undrafted rookie out of Mississippi's current injury is related to his previous hamstring issue.
