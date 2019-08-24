Ogunbowale rushed seven times for 22 yards and brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.

Ogunbowale paced the Buccaneers in carries and rushing yardage, just edging his primary competition for the third running back job, Andre Ellington, in both. The third-year back once again struggled with efficiency on the ground, but it's worth noting he had a pivotal role in the game-winning 16-play drive and also had a seven-yard gain during that series wiped out by a holding penalty. Tellingly, coach Bruce Arians entrusted him with three straight carries from just outside the Browns' 10-yard line as the clock wound down, with Ogunbowale gaining eight yards on those touches. The solid preseason play of both Ogunbowale and Ellington, as well as the latter's prior experience in Arians' offense, could ultimately lead to both backs sticking on the final 53.