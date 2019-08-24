Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Another active exhibition
Ogunbowale rushed seven times for 22 yards and brought in two of four targets for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 13-12 preseason win over the Browns on Friday.
Ogunbowale paced the Buccaneers in carries and rushing yardage, just edging his primary competition for the third running back job, Andre Ellington, in both. The third-year back once again struggled with efficiency on the ground, but it's worth noting he had a pivotal role in the game-winning 16-play drive and also had a seven-yard gain during that series wiped out by a holding penalty. Tellingly, coach Bruce Arians entrusted him with three straight carries from just outside the Browns' 10-yard line as the clock wound down, with Ogunbowale gaining eight yards on those touches. The solid preseason play of both Ogunbowale and Ellington, as well as the latter's prior experience in Arians' offense, could ultimately lead to both backs sticking on the final 53.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Makes mark as pass catcher•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Shines with pair of scores•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Impressing new boss•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Proving valuable•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay•
-
Dare Ogunbowale: Back on practice squad•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers, breakouts, busts: Brees busts
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Go Goodwin
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
ADP Review: Risers and fallers
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the latest risers and fallers and determines where to take the most...
-
Preseason Week 3 Quarterback News
Heath Cummings breaks down the important things we saw at quarterback in Week 3 of the Pre...
-
Fantasy football prep: Best ball advice
SportsLine's 2019 Fantasy football draft bible can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Preseason RB Fantasy studs & duds
The third week of the preseason is the most important. That's why we're taking a look at every...