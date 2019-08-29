Ogunbowale is making a case to serve as Tampa Bay's third-down back, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Seemingly ahead of Andre Ellington for the third spot on the depth chart, Ogunbowale is making a decent case for a Week 1 role. The Buccaneers notably used him in the no-huddle offense during their third preseason game, giving the 25-year-old a full drive next to Jameis Winston in the backfield. Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones still are expected to take most of the carries, but Ogunbowale could get a shot at more work throughout the season.

