Ogunbowale rushed once for no gain and brought in three of four targets for 16 yards in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Ogunbowale continued in his usual third-down/two-minute role, logging his second-highest amount of targets this season in the process. His one carry also represented his first rushing opportunity of the season, but his involvement on offense will remain limited while Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber are healthy in front of him.