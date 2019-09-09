Ogunbowale brought in four of five targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He did not log a carry.

Ogunbowale was in on 27 plays from scrimmage overall and another 15 on special teams. Three of the third-year running back's four catches came in the hurry-up offense on the Buccaneers' final possession, as Ogunbowale essentially filled the exact role he was projected for behind Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber coming into the season. While he'll figure in for an occasional carry as well in coming games, his overall involvement in the offense figures to be modest as long as his aforementioned pair of teammates are healthy.