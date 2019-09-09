Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Figures in as pass catcher
Ogunbowale brought in four of five targets for 33 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-17 loss to the 49ers on Sunday. He did not log a carry.
Ogunbowale was in on 27 plays from scrimmage overall and another 15 on special teams. Three of the third-year running back's four catches came in the hurry-up offense on the Buccaneers' final possession, as Ogunbowale essentially filled the exact role he was projected for behind Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber coming into the season. While he'll figure in for an occasional carry as well in coming games, his overall involvement in the offense figures to be modest as long as his aforementioned pair of teammates are healthy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Wins third running back job•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: No running room in finale•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Could handle passing downs•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Another active exhibition•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Makes mark as pass catcher•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Shines with pair of scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...
-
Week 1 RB Preview: The replacements
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about running back in Week 1 including...
-
Week 1 WR Preview: Fast starters
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 1 including...