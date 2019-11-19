Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Five touches from scrimmage in loss
Ogunbowale ran twice for no gain and brought in three of four targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Ogunbowale saw his snap count from scrimmage climb to 29 with the Buccaneers in catch-up mode, with his level of participation qualifying as his highest since Week 6 against the Panthers. The third-year back has back-to-back three-catch efforts, and he's recorded multiple catches in seven games overall. Ogunbowale's role figures to remain modest week to week as long as Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones are healthy in front of him.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Records three catches•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Logs second rushing score of season•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Minimal role in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Scores first NFL touchdown•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Used in multiple roles•
-
Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Featured as pass catcher again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Winners & Losers: Time to panic?
It's been a long time since we've had to worry about the Patriots offense, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 11 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 11.
-
Top Week 12 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 11, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Believe it or not: Gurley back?
Heath Cummings takes a look at Week 11 and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Early Waivers: Big opportunity
Injuries often create opportunity for Fantasy, and Marlon Mack's injury could give us a starting...