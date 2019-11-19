Ogunbowale ran twice for no gain and brought in three of four targets for 10 yards in the Buccaneers' 34-17 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Ogunbowale saw his snap count from scrimmage climb to 29 with the Buccaneers in catch-up mode, with his level of participation qualifying as his highest since Week 6 against the Panthers. The third-year back has back-to-back three-catch efforts, and he's recorded multiple catches in seven games overall. Ogunbowale's role figures to remain modest week to week as long as Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones are healthy in front of him.