Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Gains 12 yards in win
Ogunbowale caught both of his targets for 12 yards and did not gain yardage on his only carry during Sunday's 28-11 win over the Jaguars.
Ogunbowale rebounded a bit Sunday after Week 12's one-touch outing. Though he has just nine touches over his past three games, it's worth noting that four of them have come in the red zone. Ogunbowale remains capable of stealing a touchdown here and there, as he has twice already this season, but he better be right outside the goal line as he's averaging just 1.1 yards per carry this season. Next up is a Sunday matchup against Indianapolis' middle-of-the-pack run defense.
