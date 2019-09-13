Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Limited to one touch in win
Ogunbowale brought in his sole target for nine yards in the Buccaneers' 20-14 win over the Panthers on Thursday. He did not log a carry.
Ogunbowale did not figure into the backfield equation as a runner for the second time in as many games to open the campaign, although he did log 16 snaps from scrimmage overall. The third-down back's role figures to remain similarly modest as long as the top duo of Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones enjoy good health.
