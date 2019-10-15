Ogunbowale rushed once for three yards and secured three of five targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Ogunbowale functioned in his usual pass-catching role, but with the Buccaneers trailing throughout the second half, he logged a robust 46 snaps from scrimmage. However, the extra time on the field didn't really lead to an appreciable boost in production for Ogunbowale, who is essentially off the fantasy radar.