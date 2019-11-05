Ogunbowale scored a one-yard rushing touchdown on his only carry and secured his only target for 12 yards in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Ogunbowale powered in from one yard out with 46 seconds remaining to erase a 34-27 deficit and notch his second rushing score of the campaign. The change-of-pace back has now logged over 20 snaps from scrimmage in three straight and six of seven overall, but the 25-year-old remains an option in only very deep PPR formats due to his limited touches.