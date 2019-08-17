Ogunbowale rushed 13 times for 34 yards and brought in all three of his targets for 54 yards in the Buccaneers' 16-14 preseason win over the Dolphins on Friday.

A couple of developments in Ogunbowale's favor unfolded Friday. One was that one of his primary competitors for the third running back spot, Andre Ellington, struggled with just 15 rushing yards on six carries and also lost a fumble. Ogunbowale's 2.6 yards per tote was just marginally better, but he held onto the ball and also ripped off a game-long 41-yard gain on one of his three catches. Furthermore, Ogunbowale had an even bigger gain wiped out by penalty, as he'd rumbled 45 yards on a Ryan Griffin screen pass on the first drive of the second half on a play in which rookie guard Zack Bailey was flagged for holding. The second-year back also had two touchdowns in last week's exhibition opener, and Greg Auman of The Athletic reports that following Friday's game, Arians also labeled Ogunbowale the "second-best pass protector" among the running backs.