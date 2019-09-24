Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Makes three grabs in Week 3 loss
Ogunbowale brought in all three of his targets for 23 yards in the Buccaneers' 32-31 loss to the Giants on Sunday.
The pass-catching back filled his usual role, working only as an outlet option and failing to log a carry for the third time in as many games to open the campaign. Ogunbowale ultimately played 19 snaps from scrimmage (along with 23 on special teams), a slight bump from his Week 2 workload of 16 but still notably behind the season-high 27 offensive plays he participated in during Week 1 against the 49ers.
