Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Minimal role in loss
Ogunbowale rushed once for minus-2 yards and brought in one of three targets for three yards in the Buccaneers' 27-23 loss to the Titans on Sunday.
The third-down back was coming off his first career NFL touchdown in Week 6 against the Panthers, but he was unable to generate any sort of even mildly successful encore. Ogunbowale still saw plenty of playing time -- his 27 snaps from scrimmage tied for his second-highest tally of the season in that category -- but he retains minimal fantasy value in only the deepest of PPR formats in his current role.
