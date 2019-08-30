Ogunbowale rushed eight times for nine yards and brought in both of his targets for 17 yards in the Buccaneers' 17-15 preseason win over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Ogunbowale didn't exactly give the best accounting of himself on the ground, finding running room to be at a premium. However, his pair of grabs in the passing game lend further credence to a report earlier in the week that Ogunbowale could serve as the primary third-down back come the regular season. His primary competition for that role, Andre Ellington, did contribute 43 total yards Thursday, however, so upcoming roster cuts figure to be particularly intriguing when it comes to the two backs' job battle.