Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Pair of touches in Week 15 win
Ogunbowale rushed once for three yards and secured his only target for 13 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-17 win over the Lions on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 43 yards.
Ogunbowale filled his usual change-of-pace role, but with the Buccaneers enjoying a rather rare comfortable lead from the second quarter onward, he wasn't as involved as in recent weeks. Ogunbowale also continued filling the primary kickoff returner role with T.J. Logan (thumb) on injured reserve, and he should see varying levels of modest activity over the final two games of the campaign.
