Ogunbowale returned seven kickoffs for 137 yards in the Buccaneers' 38-35 loss to the Giants on Sunday.

The 24-year-old rookie was promoted earlier in the week from the practice squad in the wake of Shaun Wilson's placement on injured reserve with a shoulder injury, and he did a solid job filling the latter's role on kickoff returns. Ogunbowale could potentially continue serving in the same capacity for what remains of the season, although he could also find himself inactive if Jacquizz Rodgers is tabbed to fill the role once Ronald Jones II (hamstring) returns to action.