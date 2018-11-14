Tampa Bay promoted Ogunbowale to the active roster Tuesday.

Ogunbowale spent the preseason with the Buccaneers, rushing 21 times for 55 yards and catching six passes for 69 yards. He also returned kicks, and Tampa Bay could utilize him in a similar way now that he's back on the roster.

