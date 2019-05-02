Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Proving valuable
Ogunbowale was specifically named by special teams coordinator Keith Armstrong as one of two players that have stood out on special teams, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
The Bucs didn't add a running back in the draft, instead appearing content with Peyton Barber and last year's second-round pick, Ronald Jones II, atop the depth chart. It's highly unlikely they carry five running backs going into the regular season, but Ogunbowale could have a leg up on Shaun Wilson and the 30-year-old Andre Ellington for what might be only one or two roster spots if he continues to prove valuable on special teams.
