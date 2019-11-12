Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Records three catches
Ogunbowale did not log any carries but secured all three of his targets for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' 30-27 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.
Ogunbowale saw T.J. Logan take the only running back carry that didn't go to Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, but he was once again a modest presence in the passing game. Ogunbowale notched multiple grabs for the sixth time this season, and he continued to see his snap count from scrimmage remain over the 20-mark. Ogunbowale is slated for a similar third-down/pass-catching role against the Saints in Week 11.
