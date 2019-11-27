Ogunbowale rushed once for 12 yards and failed to secure his only target in the Buccaneers' 35-22 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

The backup running back saw a modest 14 snaps from scrimmage Sunday, his lowest tally of the season. Ogunbowale's reduced involvement came as fellow change-of-pace option T.J. Logan saw a season-high seven plays on offense. Ogunbowale should continue to enjoy active status alongside Logan, with the latter also handling both kick return jobs and therefore likely looking at a modest amount of involvement on offense the remainder of the season.