Ogunbowale rushed once for a three-yard touchdown and secured three of five targets for 22 yards in the Buccaneers' 37-26 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Ogunbowale functioned primarily in his usual pass-catching role, but with the Buccaneers trailing throughout the second half, he logged a robust 46 snaps from scrimmage and even converted a red-zone carry into his first career TD. He remains behind Ronald Jones and Peyton Barber in the backfield pecking order, but Sunday's performance could earn him more touches moving forward.