Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Shines with pair of scores
Ogunbowale rushed 10 times for 34 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 30-28 preseason loss to the Steelers on Friday.
The second-year back figures to battle veteran Andre Ellington throughout the preseason for a No. 3 running back role, and Ogunbowale certainly got that bid off to a strong start. The Wisconsin product found the end zone on two occasions, going in from 10 yards in the third quarter and then powering in from one yard away with just 10 seconds remaining in the game to cap off a 13-play, 64-yard march. Ogunbowale is younger than Ellington, and like the veteran, can also return kicks. Therefore, he would appear to have a solid shot of sticking on the final roster if he continues to provide a similar caliber of performance in upcoming exhibitions.
