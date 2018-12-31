Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Signs futures deal with Tampa Bay
Ogunbowale signed a futures contract with the Buccaneers on Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Ogunbowale appeared in two games for the Buccaneers this season, with all but two of his snaps coming on special teams. He'll look to make the roster as a backup running back in 2019.
