Ogunbowale's special teams value could keep him on the roster even after the Buccaneers signed Leonard Fournette, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Fournette, Ronald Jones and third-round rookie Ke'Shawn Vaughn are roster locks, and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggests LeSean McCoy is still expected to have a role, potentially handling the passing-down work that went to Ogunbowale last season. It's rare for a team to carry five running backs, but it wouldn't be an unreasonable choice if Vaughn is starting the season as a healthy scratch and Ogunbowale is taking snaps on multiple special teams units.