Ogunbowale finished the 2019 season with 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns, 35 receptions (46 targets) for 286 yards and 223 kickoff return yards across 16 games.

Ironically, the talented receiving back wasn't targeted in the Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, the first such instance during 2019. However, Ogunbowale was successful in the third-down role throughout the season, logging multiple receptions in 10 games overall. The third-year pro also was a solid presence in the return game when called upon, although he appeared to lose that role to T.J. Logan for several weeks until the latter was put on injured reserve with a thumb injury leading up to Week 14. With Peyton Barber headed into unrestricted free agency and Ogunbowale on the books for a bargain cost of $585,000 in 2020, the latter could have an opportunity to secure a bigger role behind Ronald Jones in training camp and preseason next summer.