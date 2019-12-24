Ogunbowale secured three of five targets for 34 yards in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Texans on Saturday. He also returned five kickoffs for 74 yards.

Ogunbowale filled his usual complementary role, notching multiple receptions for the third time in the last four games and seeing five targets for the second time in three contests. The story on Ogunbowale is largely unchanged week in, week out -- he'll log the occasional carry or two but sees much more of a consistent, albeit modest, workload in the passing game.