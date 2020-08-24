Ogunbowale, who is part of a crowded running back depth chart, is trusted by the coaching staff to handle a variety of responsibilities and isn't intimidated by the competition, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports. "That's kind of the way I've been, the story of my career," Ogunbowale said Sunday. "I've always been in competition. That's the way it's always been. I see everything as a competition. Us bringing in more running backs, that's just more people to compete with. Even before that, I had competition on my mind."

Ogunbowale's pass-catching skills were on display last season when he evolved into the primary third-down back, as he secured 35 of 46 targets for 286 yards. However, that was far from Ogunbowale's only role, as he also carried 11 times, recorded a pair of rushing touchdowns, amassed 223 kick-return yards and logged 317 special-teams snaps overall as one of the captains of the unit. The multiple responsibilities clearly speak to how much trust the coaching staff has in Ogunbowale, but he's facing some talented competition in the form of seventh-round rookie Raymond Calais, who brings a distinguished resume as a returner from his college career at Louisiana-Lafayette. Additionally, Ogunbowale faces an uphill battle to see as many receiving opportunities in 2020, considering LeSean McCoy and his 503 career receptions arrived earlier this offseason.