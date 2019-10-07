Buccaneers' Dare Ogunbowale: Used in multiple roles
Ogunbowale lost four yards on his sole rush. secured two of three targets for 27 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.
Ogunbowale was featured in his usual third-down/pass-catching role and also logged his first kickoff return of the season. The third-year back continues to flash as a receiver, but he's highly unlikely to see any meaningful action on the ground while Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones are healthy.
