Ogunbowale lost four yards on his sole rush. secured two of three targets for 27 yards and returned one kickoff for 19 yards in the Buccaneers' 31-24 loss to the Saints on Sunday.

Ogunbowale was featured in his usual third-down/pass-catching role and also logged his first kickoff return of the season. The third-year back continues to flash as a receiver, but he's highly unlikely to see any meaningful action on the ground while Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones are healthy.