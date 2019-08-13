Buccaneers' Darian Stewart: Joins Buccaneers
Stewart signed a contract with the Buccaneers on Tuesday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Stewart spent the last four seasons in Denver, where he served as a key member of the team's secondary. The former Pro Bowl safety now has a clear path to snaps in Tampa Bay, with Mike Edwards (hamstring), Justin Evans (heel), D'Cota Dixon (undisclosed) and Orion Stewart (knee) all sporting injuries.
