Tapp posted two solo tackles, including one sack and another tackle for loss, in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.

The veteran pass rusher was active for the first time in a Tampa uniform and immediately paid dividends by notching his 29th career sack. With William Gholston (neck) sidelined Sunday, Tapp played on 33 percent (23 snaps) of the Buccaneers' defensive plays, but that volume is likely to take a hit once the former returns to the field. As a result, Tapp remains off the IDP radar for the moment, although he could gain a measure of relevance in deeper formats if Gholston's absence persists for multiple games.