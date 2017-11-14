Buccaneers' Darryl Tapp: Records first sack in Tampa
Tapp posted two solo tackles, including one sack and another tackle for loss, in Sunday's 15-10 win over the Jets.
The veteran pass rusher was active for the first time in a Tampa uniform and immediately paid dividends by notching his 29th career sack. With William Gholston (neck) sidelined Sunday, Tapp played on 33 percent (23 snaps) of the Buccaneers' defensive plays, but that volume is likely to take a hit once the former returns to the field. As a result, Tapp remains off the IDP radar for the moment, although he could gain a measure of relevance in deeper formats if Gholston's absence persists for multiple games.
More News
-
Believe it? Dallas lost minus Zeke
It's too late in the season to hold on to ideas for which we just don't have any evidence such...
-
Early waiver wire: Options aplenty
Week 10 brought another unpredictable set of results. Fantasy Football owners hoping to weather...
-
Injury Report: Updates on Hilton, Dez
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 10 kicks off.
-
Week 10 DFS plays
The New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers and Heath Cummings says that's where you...
-
Manning, Powell among Week 10 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 10, as well as daily options...
-
Fantasy football Week 11: Start Stafford
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...