Buccaneers' David Kenney: Cleared for practice
Kenney (foot) was removed from the PUP list and will begin practicing Monday after passing a physical, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Kenney missed the first 10 days of training camp due to the foot issue but is now ready to practice. The undrafted rookie out of Illinois State will look to get up to speed in time for Friday's preseason opener against the Steelers.
