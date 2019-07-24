Buccaneers' David Kenney: Lands on PUP list

Kenney (undisclosed) will begin training camp on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear what sort of injury Kenney is dealing with, but it's serious enough to force him to miss the beginning of training camp. Kenney can come off the list at any time, and will face a tough task of nailing down a depth lineman role once healthy.

Our Latest Stories
  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 2.0

    It's a passing league. Is Fantasy football a wide receiver's game? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 2.0

    You can get wide receiver production from the tight end position, but it's going to cost you....

  • josh-allen-11-1400.jpg

    Five not-so-sleepers to avoid

    We've been talking about sleepers all day, but Ben Gretch is here to name five you should keep...