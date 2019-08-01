Buccaneers' David Kenney: Nursing foot injury
A foot injury is what landed Kenney on the PUP-P list, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
It was previously reported that Kenney was out with an undisclosed injury, so that is now clarified. The expectation is that he will not be sidelined long.
