Moore is in line for an increase in snaps and targets in the wake of the season-ending knee injury Russell Gage suffered in a joint practice with the Jets on Wednesday, Jeremy Fowler and Jenna Laine of ESPN.com report.

Gage collapsed while backpedaling after making a catch during 7-on-7 drills and was subsequently carted off the field with what has now been confirmed as a season-ending injury. Gage logged 70 targets, including 18 in the red zone, over 13 regular-season games last season, although that also came with Tom Brady at quarterback and both Mike Evans and Chris Godwin missing games due to injury. Nevertheless, Moore, who recorded a solid 3-66 line on four targets over 24 snaps in the preseason-opening loss to the Steelers, is now poised to benefit to some degree if he sticks on the active roster. Moore may arguably even have the inside track to the No. 3 receiver role vacated by Gage; despite the fact he hasn't caught a regular-season pass since 2020, he's still exponentially more experienced than his presumptive primary competitors for the job -- rookie Trey Palmer and second-year pros Deven Thompkins and Kaylon Geiger.