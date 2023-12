Moore secured his only target for seven yards in the Buccaneers' 30-12 win over the Jaguars on Sunday.

Moore encouragingly saw an uptick in snaps from scrimmage to a season-high 22, but he was still minimally involved from a target perspective. The 28-year-old does have the type of track record to suggest he could seen his numbers improve on any given week, but he'll remain a complementary option if Mike Evans and Chris Godwin remain in good health for the final two game of the campaign.