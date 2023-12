Moore was signed to the Buccaneers' 53-man roster from their practice squad Wednesday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Moore was running out of practice squad elevation opportunities after being promoted for Tampa Bay's last three games. The 28-year-old has one catch for 11 yards on two targets with 32 offensive snaps in that span. He should operate as the team's No. 4 or 5 option at wide receiver in the final weeks of the season.